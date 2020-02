PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The man convicted of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy, in May 2017 has been sentenced to death.

Willie Cory Godbolt was sentenced to death on four counts in the murders of Deputy William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards and Sheila Burage. For the other four murders, armed robbery and kidnapping charges, Godbolt was sentenced to life in prison or 20 years in prison at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.