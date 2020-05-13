AT&T expands high-speed internet service in more than 65 Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Through its participation in the FCC’s Connect America Fund, AT&T has extended high-speed Internet service to more than 107,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of more than 65 counties.
In the first four months of 2020, the company has continued to expand access to new Fixed-Wireless Internet services at more than 10 additional cellular towers.
This effort makes high-speed Internet available to even more rural customers across the state, as AT&T works to meet their goal of delivering access to approximately 27,000 additional locations by the end of this year.
Fixed-Wireless Internet delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.
The service is available to locations in rural parts of the following Counties:
- Adams
- Amite
- Attala
- Benton
- Bolivar
- Carroll
- Chickasaw
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Clarke
- Clay
- Copiah
- Covington
- DeSoto
- Forrest
- Franklin
- George
- Greene
- Grenada
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Issaquena
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jones
- Kemper
- Lafayette
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Lowndes
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Montgomery
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Panola
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Prentiss
- Quitman
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Smith
- Stone
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie
- Tate
- Walthall
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wilkinson
- Winston
- Yalobusha
- Yazoo
“Governor Reeves and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Mississippi, and their efforts have positioned Mississippi to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” Mayo Flynt, President, AT&T Mississippi. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Mississippi connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service in rural communities and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”