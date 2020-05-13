AT&T expands high-speed internet service in more than 65 Mississippi counties

PARK RIDGE, IL – JULY 25: An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck July 25, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. AT&T announced July 25 that its profits climbed 81 percent with the growth in wireless communications and broadband service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Through its participation in the FCC’s Connect America Fund, AT&T has extended high-speed Internet service to more than 107,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of more than 65 counties.

In the first four months of 2020, the company has continued to expand access to new Fixed-Wireless Internet services at more than 10 additional cellular towers.

This effort makes high-speed Internet available to even more rural customers across the state, as AT&T works to meet their goal of delivering access to approximately 27,000 additional locations by the end of this year.

Fixed-Wireless Internet delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.

The service is available to locations in rural parts of the following Counties:

Adams

Amite

Attala

Benton

Bolivar

Carroll

Chickasaw

Choctaw

Claiborne

Clarke

Clay

Copiah

Covington

DeSoto

Forrest

Franklin

George

Greene

Grenada

Hancock

Harrison

Hinds

Holmes

Issaquena

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jones

Kemper

Lafayette

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Leflore

Lincoln

Lowndes

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Montgomery

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Panola

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Prentiss

Quitman

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Stone

Sunflower

Tallahatchie

Tate

Walthall

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wilkinson

Winston

Yalobusha

Yazoo

“Governor Reeves and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Mississippi, and their efforts have positioned Mississippi to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” Mayo Flynt, President, AT&T Mississippi. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Mississippi connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service in rural communities and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”