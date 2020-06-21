AT&T launches 5G coverage in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- AT&T announced its 5G network is now available in Jackson and surrounding communities.
Customers can now access the network in Jackson, Brandon, Bryam, Canton, Clinton, Madison, Pearl, Richland, and Ridgeland, all communities that are part of the Jackson Cellular Market Area.
The Jackson 5G coverage map can be viewed here.
