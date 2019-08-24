Thousands of AT&T workers plan to strike

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Thousands of AT&T workers are planning to strike over unfair labor practices.

At 11 p.m., 20,000 AT&T workers across the southeast are striking over unfair labor practices as negotiations continue with the company.

The workers belong to the Communication Workers of America. Twelve hundred are with the union here in Mississippi. In the metro, workers will be picketing in Jackson, Madison and Brandon Saturday morning.

According to the local union representative, they are scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Other workers will arrive around 8 a.m.

1) 5815 Hwy 18 W Jackson, MS

2) 370 Church Rd Madison, MS

3) 4360 Old Brandon Rd Jackson, MS (corner of Airport Rd & Old Brandon Rd)

4) Hwy 471 Brandon, MS (south of Hwy 25 – between Hwy 25 & Vine Dr)

Now an AT&T corporate spokesperson, said this quote:

“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.”

We’ll have the latest on the strike and negotiations this weekend.