Attala County Circuit Clerk dies of COVID-19

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, 51, passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

According to Breezy News, Fancher was currently serving her fourth term as Attala County’s Circuit Clerk.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gymnasium with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 3 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gymnasium.