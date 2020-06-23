Attala County natives excited for new manufacturing company to open

This empty warehouse will serve a new purpose by the end of the summer (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s not easy being green, but Attala County will be doing just that when a new manufacturing company opens very soon.

The company is called Sustainable Energy Techonlogies, Vice President Don Coleman explained how it works.

“It converts waste to energy,” Coleman said. “You can do any type of waste. But in this particular process we’re going to take tires. We’re going to take the tires and make them into a liquid. The gasification will be used in a re-circulation method, transfer of heat and energy both using a lot more of the energy than having to buy energy.”

Darren Milner, executive director of Kosciusko-Attala Partnership Chamber of Commerce, explained that manufacturing companies always seem to thrive in their neck of the woods, meaning that it should be no different for Sustainable Energy Technologies.

“We’re about 7,400 for city about 19,000 for county,” Milner said. “Even though we’re put in economically challenged area. We’ve had really good results from all of our manufacturing.”

Coleman and Milner both said that Attala County has been in need of a new source of jobs for a long time and that this company will be an asset that can provide up to 300 new ones.

A few Attala natives said that while they’re glad to hear about an environmentally friendly company coming to their neighborhood.

“COVID put people a lot of people out of work, and now this new factory bringing work to people,” Jacob Nunn said.

“I have lived here all my life I love this little town,” Jacob’s grandmother, Jan, said. “It really means a lot to us and you have a new factory to come in would be wonderful.”

“Anytime a new business new industry comes in,” Van Cain said. “It’s always a great thing for the communities more jobs, good for the economy so it’s growing.”

Coleman said he’s expecting to be able to start operating by September. And that when they open, they will follow strict guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

