Attala County selects Baptist Ambulance to provide 911 ambulance services

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Attala County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on March 4 to select Baptist Ambulance to provide exclusive 911 emergency ambulance service to the county.

Baptist Ambulance will staff three ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an additional ambulance available to be staffed by a supervisor during times of high call volume.

Baptist Ambulance’s vehicles will be furnished with new, advanced medical equipment, such as the latest model cardiac monitors and power stretchers.

