Attempted robbery in front of Walmart parking lot on Greenway Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police were on the scene of an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning at the Walmart on Greenway Drive.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in front of the parking lot.

We’re told a man said he was asleep in his RV in the parking lot when a noise woke him up.

When he stepped out, a man was apparently underneath his RV attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

When the man confronted the suspect, the suspect took off on a bicycle.

No word if the suspect was taken into custody.

We’ll follow this story with new information as it develops.

LATEST STORIES: