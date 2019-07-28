Attention Farmers: Miss. Ag. Commissioner announces assistance after foreign trade “disruptions”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- State of Miss. Dept. of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Commissioner Andy Gipson is reminding local farmers and ranchers they can sign up for assistance if they’ve been impacted by trade disruptions “prompted by foreign retaliatory tariffs.”

In a press release Sunday, Gipson said the USDA’s market facilitation program begins Mon. July 29 and lasts through Dec. 6, 2019, at local USDA-FSA offices.

“While the federal administration is dealing with retaliatory trade tariffs, I applaud USDA’s action to help our hard-working farmers, who are working through these challenges,” Gipson said.

“I appreciate the work of President Trump and his administration, including Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, to provide this much needed assistance to our farmers.”

“I encourage our producers to take the time to visit their local USDA-FSA offices to find out more about this opportunity and to sign up starting Monday.”

For more information about the program, go to www.farmers.gov/mfp.

County payment rates can also be found by visiting www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/market-facilitation-program/index