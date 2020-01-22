Attorney: Bookkeeper with ‘shopping compulsion’ stole $303K

BILOXI, Miss. – A Mississippi woman’s attorney told a judge Tuesday that his client embezzled $303,000 from her employer to make online purchases because she had a “shopping compulsion.”

Elizabeth Rose O’Neil and her attorney, Don Rafferty, testified that she stole $1,400 to $1,600 a week over a five-year period while working for J.O. Collins Contractor Inc. in Biloxi.

An audit revealed she disguised business expenses and funneled them into her personal account.

She faces up to 20 years in prison at a March sentencing, but the District Attorney’s Office is recommending she serve five years under house arrest and repay the company.