PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An attorney has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home on Hope Drive in McComb on Tuesday morning.

According to Enterprise-Journal, long-time attorney Robert Lenoir was charged Tuesday by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim, who was found at Lenoir’s home, has been identified as Wendy McMahan or Wendy Dansby.