Attorney General Fitch seeks to overturn Jackson’s open carry ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed an amicus curiae, or friend of the court brief, in federal court on Thursday. She said it reaffirms the right to bear arms, supports Mississippi state laws that protect that right and seeks to overturn the open carry ban in Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an executive order to temporarily suspend open carry for Jackson neighbors to stop violent crimes during the COVID-19 civil emergency.

“Jackson has no authority to suspend open carry and it is shameful to use the current crisis as a pretext to revoke the constitutional rights of the people,” said Fitch. “I stand ready to protect our rights and defend our laws.”

Fitch wrote Lumumba on Sunday, April 26, demanding that he revoke his order, noting he had no authority to issue it in the first place.

Earlier this week, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to reject the mayor’s executive order. Mayor Lumumba will hold a news conference on Thursday to address the city’s recent executive orders.