Attorney General Fitch warns Mississippians to be vigilant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch is urging all Mississippians to be careful about scams and frauds that are emerging in the wake of the current emergency circumstances.

“Emergencies bring out the best in some people, but sometimes they bring out the worst, too. It is important to remember there are people who are looking to take advantage of this time of uncertainty,” said General Fitch. “If you suspect that someone is unfairly raising their prices to take advantage of the outbreak, you may be able to do something about it and our consumer protection team is ready to assist you with your questions.”

Below are tips on how people can better protect themselves from scams:

Always use trusted and official sources when seeking the latest information on the virus. Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the virus. The best source for information about the virus is this CDC website: Click Here.

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Do not let anyone rush you into donating. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, you are probably right to be suspicious. The FTC has a helpful website on how to donate wisely: Click Here

Not every instance of raised prices is truly price gouging, but if you think you see or experience price gouging, the best thing to do is take a photo, including a time and date stamp, of the price signs while you are at the business.

On Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam during the Coronavirus outbreak, please contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division at (601) 359-4230 or (800) 281-4418.