Auditor’s Office returns $150,000, cases lead to four convictions in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced the his office concluded four cases with guilty verdicts for embezzlement and returned nearly $150,000 to taxpayers in June 2020.

Below is a statement from the auditor’s office about the convictions:

George Nangah was convicted of embezzlement in Judge Jimmy McClure’s chambers of Tate County Circuit Court. Nangah was arrested and charged with federal and state crimes in October 2018 after he embezzled over $200,000 from the Town of Coldwater. Nangah will have spent 8 years in federal and state prisons and up to 12 years on probation after his sentences are completed. Both federal and state judges ordered Nangah to repay the money he stole from the Town of Coldwater.

Kappi Allen was convicted of embezzlement in the Coahoma Circuit Court chambers of Judge Albert B. Smith, III. Allen was arrested in June 2019 after she stole over $90,000 from Coahoma County taxpayers. Judge Smith ordered her to spend 1 year on house arrest and up to 14 years on probation. Allen must also return the money she embezzled. She will not be able to handle public money again.

Stacy Frazier and Joseph Edney were convicted of embezzlement in Union and Bolivar County Circuit Courts, respectively. Frazier will spend up to five years on probation, and Edney will spend up to seven years on probation. Both were ordered to repay all the money they stole, and neither will be eligible to handle public money again.

Mississippi Office of the State Auditor