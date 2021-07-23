August carnival in Natchez to be movie set for upcoming film

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Natchez will have the opportunity to walk on a movie set before filming happens. According to the Natchez Democrat, the Crooked Letter Picture Company Carnival will be the set of a scene in the upcoming film “Rumble Through the Dark,” an adaptation of Oxford author Michael Farris Smith’s fourth novel, “The Fighter.”

“We thought it would be a great idea to get the carnival in early and have it set up for our community to enjoy before school starts back,” Stratton W. Hall of Church Hill Creative said. “It’s going to be good, family fun on the bluff.”

The carnival starts Thursday, August 5, and lasts through Sunday, August 8, on the Natchez bluff and will feature rides, food, and games. Gates will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.