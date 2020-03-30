Augusta couple shares story of postponing their wedding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - People from all areas of the state have been taking to social media to share their appreciation for those who are essential employees, such as grocery store workers, gas station employees and especially those in the medical field.

Denise Neal is one of those workers risking her health during the pandemic by walking into J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for her shift as a nurse, so that she can help save others. However, she wanted to take that one step further by putting her love for baking and cake decorating to the test.