Nine arrested after narcotics operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, authorities in Mississippi announced a large-scale narcotics arrest operation took place in the City of Jackson.

A search warrant was issued for a home on Bell Street. Agents from several law enforcement agencies executed the warrant at 1:30 p.m.

Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton the operation was ongoing. He announced nine suspects were arrested, and several narcotics were discovered at the home on Bell Street.

The narcotics included cocaine and other substances that have not been identified. Stanton said the substances will need to be tested.