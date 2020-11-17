Authorities discuss enforcing mask mandates in Mississippi

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement agencies are encouraging Mississippians to follow Governor Tate Reeve’s mask mandate order, which is in place for several counties.

Workers at the local business Dsquared said they have not had issues with disruptive customers who don’t comply with the rules.

Hinds County Captain Tyree Jones said his team has always encouraged for masks to be worn. He said the department doesn’t have the legal authority to make arrests or detain anyone for not wearing a mask. The same goes for Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. They said they will not be enforcing the mask mandate from a criminal standpoint.

On Monday, Governor Reeves added seven new counties under a mask mandate, bringing the list to 22 counties. For months now, businesses have required customers to wear masks inside their stores. Area law enforcement said they are here to maintain order.

Captain Jones said, “We haven’t had a lot of confusion about it for the most part. What I’ve seen personally out in the community for myself and professionally, the majority of people are abiding by the mask mandate.”

