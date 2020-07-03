Authorities encourage boat safety at the Rez for Independence Day

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As the start of the holiday weekend begins, Reservoir police are providing safety tips for families when celebrating in the water.

Police Chief Trevell Dixon said if you’re heading out to the reservoir to enjoy the Fourth of July, you should follow water safety and properly prepare for boat safety.

“It’s not the rain we worry about. It’s the winds on the water that we worry about. We’ve had a tragedy this year related to weather, and we’re looking to try and prevent any more tragedies,” said Dixon.

He said boaters should follow all of the rules, They must have their boater registration and boater safety card. They should not also drink while operating their boats.

Another key element of safety is making sure everyone is wearing a life jacket and being aware of the weather.

For any assistance at the reservoir on July 4, call 601-992-9894.

