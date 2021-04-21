Authorities in Southwest Mississippi join forces to fight crime

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Reducing violent crime is not just a Jackson issue. On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies from across the state came together in Natchez to address the problem and promote one solution: boosting Crime Stoppers.

They announced Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers has come together with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to reduce crime. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said working together is paramount for safety.

“Teamwork makes the dream work. Our dream today is that we will continue to enjoy a safe community and build an even safer community here in Natchez, but this will also be true throughout southwest Mississippi,” he stated.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said, “Criminal elements. You have a reason to be concerned. You see now I got all my brothers and sisters with me. We’re coming for you. We want you to understand that.”

At the meeting, the law enforcement officers said that Crime Stoppers has led to recent discoveries about crimes that happened a long time ago.

Sheriff James Bailey of Jefferson County said law enforcement will do dirty work, but Crime Stoppers is truly effective. He said the community has to do its part as well.

“We need the citizens of Jefferson, Adams, Claiborne, Wilkinson, whoever has information that can lead to arrest, please call our Crime Stoppers,” said Bailey.

Law enforcement agencies and city officials said if we all work together, Crime Stoppers in Southwest Mississippi will be unstoppable.