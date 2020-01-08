Authorities investigate after disturbance at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– Authorities are conducting an investigation after a “disturbance” occurred between two inmates at the Raymond Detention Center.
Deputies say the fight happened around 6:40 Tuesday at Pod A.
No riots or other threats were reported. Nobody was injured.

