Authorities investigate deadly boat crash in Biloxi Bay

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Authorities are investigating a fatal boat crash that happened Friday night, according to WLOX. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the Biloxi Back Bay near the Biloxi Boardwalk Marina.

According to officials with the Biloxi Fire Department, the collision involved two boats, one roughly 30 feet long and the other roughly 16 feet.

Officials said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, but their identities have not been released at this time.

The Department of Marine Resources is investigating the cause of the crash.

