Authorities investigate suspicious house fire in Jones County

OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – Several volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire in Jones County on Wednesday. The fire happened on Ovett Scarbrough Road shortly after 10:00 a.m.

According to officials, a witness noticed flames and smoke as he was passing by on Highway 15. The witness called 911.

Once firefighters arrived, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner, Susie Pitts, said she was in the process of moving from the home and was not at the scene at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.