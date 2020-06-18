Authorities reporting missing woman out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are reporting a missing woman out of Jefferson County.

49-year-old Sharron Kaho also known as Sharron Knight of Fayette was last seen leaving her home on Saturday, June 13 in the evening.

She was driving a black 2016 Nissan Versa with the state tag number: JEA4354.

Her whereabouts are unknown, but she may have gone to Adams County, or Vidalia, La.

It’s reported that she is a vulnerable adult and in need of immediate mental care and attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sharron Kaho Knight should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 786-3404.

LATEST STORIES:

