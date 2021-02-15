Authorities respond to multiple accidents in Warren County amid icy conditions

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg experienced snow and sleet on Monday. When you combine the temperature with the wind chill, it was about four degrees in Warren County Monday afternoon.There was an accident on I-20 E. at the Indiana Avenue exit. The crash involved several 18-wheelers. Truckers were camping out along the highway for hours because of the deteriorating road conditions.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said his deputies responded to more than 50 traffic calls before 12:00 p.m.