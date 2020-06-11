Authorities responding to 2nd active shooter in Paso Robles in 2 days

Breaking News
by: Paul Schlesinger

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An active shooter was reported in Paso Robles Thursday afternoon following the shooting of a deputy Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported gunfire around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a reverse 911 shelter in place message to residents within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road.

The active-shooter incident follows the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy by a suspected transient on Wednesday.

