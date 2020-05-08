Authorities search for suspect who fired shots at Pearl police officer

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a Pearl police officer Friday morning.

According to Pearl City Spokesman Greg Flynn, the officer pulled over an SUV on Highway 80 in Pearl. The driver was allegedly speeding and had a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle.

Flynn said the driver pulled over and then drove away towards the City of Jackson. That’s when the suspect started firing shots at the officer. The officer was not injured during the incident.

According to Flynn, the suspect got out of the SUV on Larchmont Street in Jackson and ran away from the scene. If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).