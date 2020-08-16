Authorities searching for missing Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are looking for a missing 65-year old Vicksburg man.

According to Sheriff Pace, Louis Heyward was reported missing just after 4:00 a.m. Deputies found his car on Indiana Avenue after getting the report.

Sheriff Pace said he was stuck at a church yard and decided to get out and walk.

Heyward suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. He is believed to be walking on foot.

His last known sighting was at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Clay St. and Old Hwy 27 in Vicksburg across the street from Vicksburg Military National Park.

