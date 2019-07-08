Authorities searching for two escaped inmates near Pearson Road

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for two escaped convicts in the area of Pearson Road, south of I-20 in Rankin County.

They received a tip that Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High might be in the area. The two men escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Friday, July 5. They are considered armed and dangerous.

WJTV 12’s Terrance Friday talked to one man who described what the escapees left behind in the spot where they may have been staying.

A Pearl Business owner shows us where two escaped prisoners may have camped out over the weekend. Investigators say Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High might be in the area. The two men escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Friday, July 5. They are considered armed and dangerous. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, July 8, 2019

Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to report any sightings or information to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, MDOC at 601-745-6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477).