Authorities seize drugs, guns, cash after chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple have been arrested on drug charges a in Pike County. The incident happened on Friday, April 16.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people. Investigators said the vehicle, occupied by Denonta Thadison and Phylicia Jones, led authorities on a chase for 12 miles until they were taken into custody.

According to authorities, agents located 30 grams of crack cocaine and six grams of marijuana that Thadison and Jones discarded during the chase. They also seized $240 in case that Thadison carried.

Agents later executed a search warrant at Thadison and Jones’ home on Pennsylvania Avenue in McComb. They seized 130 grams of powder cocaine, 90 grams of crack cocaine, nine grams of heroin, one dosage unit of Klonopin, four handguns and $10,500.

Thadison, 33, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Klonopin, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Fleeing.

Jones, 33, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Klonopin.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.