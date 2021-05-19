Authorities working to find escaped inmate last seen in Greenville

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police, along with officials from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), are working to find an escapee.

According to investigators, Thomas Wilkerson left his job worksite without approval Wednesday morning and has not returned. Wilkerson is entered on NCIC.

He was last seen at the Restitution Center in Greenville. His last known address was 2986 Old Highway 27 in Vicksburg.

If you know where Wilkerson is located, contact your local law enforcement agency.