Autistic Baseball League Needs Volunteers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Alternative Baseball Organization for autistic teens and adults is coming to Mississippi.

In 2016 Taylor Duncan created the Alternative Baseball Organization for autistic adults and teens to help them gain social and physical skills. The ABO has 36 programs across the nation in Phoenix, New York, Orlando, etc. and now Canton Mississippi. The organization is looking players, volunteers and coaches.

At the age of 4, Duncan was diagnosed with autism. Growing up he always loved to play baseball. When he began playing the sport he fell in love even more because his production on the diamond was good. His little league team got a new coach who thought differently about having Taylor on the team. Duncan says his coach felt he would be an “injury risk.”

Taylor says that after that, there weren’t very many more opportunities for him to be able to develop his individual skills.

Taylor want autistic and non-autistic people to know that they are worthy of the opportunities that other have. Duncan says that “you never know whats going to happen until you give us the opportunity to show what we are capable of and what we can achieve.”

Because of Covid-19 the league has been put on pause. Duncan hopes to have enough volunteers ready for when they decide to begin play again.

If you would like to volunteer reach out to CEO Taylor duncan by cell or go to the Alternative Baseball Organization website and click the “Volunteer” tab.

Cell: (770)313 – 1762

Website:www.alternativebaseball.org