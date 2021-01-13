Auto burglary suspect wanted in Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flora Police Department is looking for the person responsible for burglarizing several vehicles.

Police said they responded to 108 Liberty St. about an auto burglary on January 3, 2021. The suspect was captured on video, wearing a black and red hooded jacket and red slide shoes. This same suspect also burglarized autos on Shepard St., stealing two handguns.

According to investigators, the suspect is driving a black Nissan Altima.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

A reward up to $2,500 could be given if the information leads to an arrest.

Video Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

