HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public’s help in finding an auto burglary suspect.

On February 18, an unknown individual gained entry into a vehicle by shattering a window in the 200 block of Whispering Pines at The Claiborne.

If you have any information or notice the individual in the photos, you asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.