Auto dealerships see increase in sales after Mississippi reopens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Many businesses are seeing a big boost now that much of the country is opening up, and that includes the auto industry.

Alton Pierce, General Manager of Toyota of Hattiesburg, said after the initial impact of the pandemic in March, by May sales started to pick up.

“Everybody is spending the money that they’ve got, they’re buying cars. Our inventory went through it. I would almost say [May] is up there in the record months…last month was. New cars, used cars,” said Pierce.

As Pierce waits, he said they are buying used cars at a higher rate than normal to make up for the lack of inventory.

“My inventory now is very depleted. So we don’t have the products coming in. Toyota is planning on August. So right now, they’re saying get ready for August, we’re going to have your inventory, we’re going to have your incentives. That’s when they’re going to catch up…is August.”