AutoZone to host drive-up hiring event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 9, AutoZone will host a drive-up hiring event for its new mega-hub.

The company is looking to hire 75 people. The event will be located at AutoZone Mega Hub at 5465 I-55 Frontage Road Suite C.

The hiring event is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

