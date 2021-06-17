Autozone to host recruitment event through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.

Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

  • Full Time:  Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
  • Part Time:  Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required at the event.

