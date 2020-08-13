AutoZone to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone will host another recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The event will be on Tuesday, August 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:
- Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
- Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
Full-time and also part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.
This recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy, located 3000 Saint Charles Street. Due to COVID-19, officials at the recruiting session will abide with the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.
For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.