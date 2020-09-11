AutoZone to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone will host an additional recruiting session this month through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The session will be Tuesday, September 15th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and also part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

The recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department – Training Academy, 3000 Saint Charles Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39209. Due to COVID-19, the event will follow the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

