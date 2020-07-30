Autozone to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone, in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session Wednesday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The recruiting session will be held at the Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204.
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
Officials are looking for the following:
Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.
