Autozone to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone, in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session Wednesday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The recruiting session will be held at the Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Officials are looking for the following:

Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

