The fall season officially started Monday morning at 2:50 AM with the autumnal equinox. This is the moment when the sun’s direct rays are over the equator. Now, the sun’s rays will slowly move further south over the Southern Hemisphere. This increases the sun’s angle over the Northern Hemisphere, eventually allowing temperatures to cool.

Average temperatures for Central Mississippi on the first day of fall are in the middle 80s. Get the latest forecast on the above average temperatures here.