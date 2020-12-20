Availability of vaccine met with opposition in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- More than 128,000 people received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week as the United States began to deploy vaccines across the nation



Mississippi received 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, this comes on the heels of a record number of 300,000 deaths in the country. But many are skeptical of the risks of taking a vaccine that was developed in a matter of months. Doctors have demonstrated their belief in the safety of the vaccination by being one of the first groups to take the vaccine with hopes that the display of confidence would encourage the population to join in. Neighbors in opposition cite their reason based on the short period of time it took for development and other medical experiences.

When I took the Flu shot it made me sick so I would think that it would do the same it would have the same impression on me said Bishop Kimberly Randal, who said he is not taking the vaccine and has advised his congregation to do what works for them.

Doctors say the Covid-19 vaccine would not have the same impression as the Flu virus because its development was different and that’s part of the reason it was developed so fast. Timothy Quinn a medical Physician in the Ridgeland area took the vaccine along with a number of other Mississippi Medical leaders said he has had no symptoms since taking the vaccine and is waiting his three weeks to take his second dose. Dr. Quinn says the rapid development of the vaccine is based on developments in technology, comparing its fast development to capabilities of new cell phones versus those of old cellphones.

“This new technology this Messenger R-NA technology they were able to do it alot faster because they didnt have to go through all the steps of creating the virus and growing the virus and then inactivating the virus they just went straight to the messenger RNA”



Friday Federal regulators gave emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine making them the second company to distribute. Both vaccines require patients to receive two doses spaced weeks apart.



“Theres a primary dose and then three weeks later you take the second dose. The second dose is the same ingredient as the first dose but what it does is it gives your body a chance to build even more antibodies to increase your immune response so you have even better protection so you can achieve that 95 % effective rate” – Dr. Timothy Quinn



With the Moderna vaccine the second dose is required in four weeks vs Pfizers second dose required three weeks after the first. The doctor says its going to take a number of months before we start seeing enough people immunized with this vaccination. Current predictions say 60 to 80% of the population need to be vaccinated for an achieved herd immunity that will have enough of the population immune to the virus in order to truly put a halt to this spread. The vaccine is currently approved for people ages 16 and older but it is still in emergency use stages and not yet available to the public.

The doctors says if you get vaccinated there is a chance you can still contract the virus. If you get vaccinated it takes your body a period of time to develop the antibodies of the immunity to the corona virus. So if you contract the virus before the antibodies have had time to develop you will still get sick.

When asked about varying reactions he said many doses of the vaccine have been given out and only a small number had a severe reaction, citing that these outcomes is a very typical side of a vaccination. He says the number of vaccinations compared to the number of vaccines given out is not enough to make judgement of the vaccine at this point because “the risks definitely do not out weigh the benefits”

As far as the vaccine being a job requirement the doctor explains the main objective is, its all about the safety of the community, meaning the vaccine is not so much for the individual employee but its done for the whole community of the work place to include the other people that work there who might be Immunol compromised.