Award to provide housing to human trafficking victims in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced on Tuesday that the state of Mississippi received $379,996.00 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and the Office for Victims of Crime to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to victims of human trafficking.

“We have made fighting human trafficking a priority in this office, and this grant to one of our nonprofit partners on the Mississippi Human Trafficking Council will go a long way in providing necessary, life-saving services to human trafficking victims,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “We will continue to do all that we can to protect victims, prevent trafficking, and prosecute criminals.”

The grant, awarded to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims, including rental, utilities or related expenses, such as security deposits and relocation costs. The grant will also provide funding for support needed to help victims locate permanent housing, secure employment, as well as occupational training and counseling.

