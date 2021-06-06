B.B. King Museum expansion grand opening

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – In his hometown of Indianola Mississippi, Blues icon B.B. King is being honored with the unveiling of a statue, a memorial and the expansion of the B.B. king Museum that was originally built in 2008.

Forty-eight hundred square feet has been added on to the B.B. King Museum. It consists of a memorial at his gravesite, and the addition of three large new artifacts donated by King in 2012. One of his tour buses and two of his personal cars; a Rolls-Royce and an El Camino.







After the ribbon cutting for the grand opening, there was a Blues block party.

T.C. Coleman, B.B. King’s drummer for over 30 years says King was all about showing respect. He says their were times King would see some people with signs waving while they were on the road and he’d the bus drive to pull over so he could talk to them.

T.C came down from Portland, Oregon to celebrate his mentor. He and other band members performed and T.C says this shows mean a lot because it’s to honor B.B. who was like a father to him.

B.B. King performed live in over 90 countries and T.C. says no matter where they went King would say “I’m BB king and I’m from Indianola Mississippi.”

But it was Memphis Tennessee where Kings career took off. That’s where King met and mentored blues phenomenon Bobby Blue Bland who served as King’s chauffeur back in the day.

Bland’s widow, Willie Bland came down from Memphis to celebrate their good friend B.B. King.

She says it made her happy to see pictures of King and her late husband featured together in the museum.

And after all of Kings amazing accomplishments, there’s one thing that he never got to do that bothered him. T.C. says King always wanted to be on the Oprah Winfrey show.

B.B. King passed away in his Las Vegas, Nevada home in 2015. T.C. says he will keep his name alive as long as he lives.