Babalu in Jackson closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Babalu announced it will close its Jackson location temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The restaurant said on Facebook that the employee’s most recent shift was on Tuesday, June 23.

Babalu released the following statement on Facebook:

We have notified all employees and have advised them to get tested – even if they are not experiencing symptoms. They must quarantine themselves until they receive their results. If they test negative, they can return to work when we reopen. We are cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant from top to bottom. Once it is safe to do so, we will reopen. The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority, so we are taking this situation very seriously. It’s important to note that all employees are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and have their temperature taken before every shift they work in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. If they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, they cannot enter the restaurant. Babalu

