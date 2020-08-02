Back to school concerns grow among parents during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The decision to open or close the school doors completely during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been a very hot topic.

Corinth School District is the first in Mississippi to open its school and in there first week they have reported a case of COVID-19.

There are a few parents who are in favor of sending their kids to school, but the majority feels that it’s not safe.

“Most of our parents want their children in a assured controlled environment and as you know all it takes is for one time for a staff member or a child to lower their mask and have a conversation with someone else in the restroom or in the hallway and then contaminate themselves and possibly contaminate others with COVID-19. Before we got closer to the start date I was assuring my wife who is an interim superintendent of Claiborne County school district that we should be good but the closer we get to the start date the more worried I have a come to be honest with you,” said parent Kenneth Trasher.

