Back to school: MSDH providing free shot updates

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. A measles outbreak near Portland, Ore., has revived a bitter debate over so-called “philosophical” exemptions to childhood vaccinations as public health officials across the Pacific Northwest scramble to limit the […]

Yep. It’s that time of the year. Uniforms, school supplies and… immunizations.

School-aged kids are required to have up to date shot records. The Mississippi State Department of Health is making it easier for parents. The department will provide a walk-in clinic to get free shot updates Friday, July 26 from 8:30 am to 4 pm at their offices in Rankin County, located at 401 Parkway Drive in Pearl.

The clinic is aimed at kids 10 – 17. Parents need to bring a copy of the student’s last immunization record.

“A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade. To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Vaccinations will be available statewide at health departments by appointment.

You can get a list of clinics by clicking here.