Back to School shoe drive held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A local middle school in the Hub City hosted a shoe drive just before students are scheduled to return. NR Burger Middle School held the drive at the Transploreum building.

Dr. Daniel Cook, who is an employee with Forrest General, donated new and used shoes to students within the Hattiesburg Public School District.

Cook said it is a great way to jumpstart the school year. He said the shoe drive is hosted annually every first weekend in May.

“Blessing others is a blessing to me I truly believe that being able to collect these shoes from my guest supporters sponsors and give back to the community and I’m just thankful to be able to do it.”

Over 500 used shoes were donated at the shoe drive.