Back to School: Start Dates for Every School District

Jackson Metro Area School Districts:
Canton Public – Wednesday, August 7th
Clinton Public – Thursday, August 8th
Hinds County – Wednesday, August 7th
Jackson Public – Wednesday, August 7th
Madison County – Wednesday, August 7th
Rankin County – Wednesday, August 7th
Pearl Public – Wednesday, August 7th
Central Mississippi School Districts:
Attala County – Tuesday, August 6th
Brookhaven – Tuesday, August 6th
Claiborne County – Thursday, August 8th
Copiah County – Monday, August 5th
Covington County – Tuesday, August 6th
Franklin County – Wednesday, August 7th
Forrest County – Wednesday, August 7th
Hattiesburg Public – Wednesday, August 7th
Hazlehurst City – Monday, August 5th
Holmes County – Wednesday, August 7th
Jasper County (East) – Monday, August 5th
Jasper County (West) – Tuesday, August 6th
Jefferson County –
Jefferson Davis County – Monday, August 5th
Jones County – Wednesday, August 7th
Kosciusko – Tuesday, August 6th
Lamar County – Thursday, August 8th
Laurel – Wednesday, August 7th
Lawrence County – Tuesday, August 6th
Leake County – Tuesday, August 6th
Lincoln County – Monday, August 5th
Petal – Wednesday, August 7th
Marion County – Tuesday, August 6th
McComb – Tuesday, August 6th
Natchez-Adams – Wednesday, August 7th
Perry County – Wednesday, August 7th
Pike County (South) – Wednesday, August 7th
Pike County (North) – Tuesday, August 6th
Scott County – Tuesday, August 6th
Simpson County – Wednesday, August 7th
Smith County – Wednesday, August 7th
South Delta –
Vicksburg-Warren – Wednesday, August 7th
Walthall County – Tuesday, August 6th
Wayne County – Wednesday, August 7th
Yazoo City – Tuesday, August 6th
Yazoo County – Wednesday, August 7th
Private Schools: