Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Back to School
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Lottery
Newsfeed Now
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Audubon merges Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi offices
Top Stories
Four arrested in connection to auto thefts in Byram
Gallery
MHP’s ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ entry honors fallen Trooper John Harris
Rain causes flash flooding in Rankin County
Gallery
Former Mississippi State Fair Director Billy Orr passes away
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
If Gunn runs for governor, there will be speaker’s race, but not like old-time donnybrooks
Top Stories
Analysis: Mississippi lawmakers could set Parole Board path
Top Stories
Speaker Philip Gunn struggles to garner support for income tax-sales tax swap
Video
Legislators set public redistricting hearings, complete with live-streaming
Video
Lawmakers far from consensus on fixing Mississippi ballot initiative process
Video
Mississippi State Senators Jackson, Witherspoon resign
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Japan 2020
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Parenting 101
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests & Fun
Entertainment
Search
Search
Search
Back to School
Dr. Fauci says masks should stay on in the classroom
Video
City of Jackson to host Back-to-School Celebration
Natchez Adams School District to require all students to wear masks for upcoming school year
Mississippi’s 2021 Sales Tax Holiday kicks off July 30
Southern Miss to offer new minors for health and well-being
Video
More Back to School Headlines
East Central Community College to limit overnight access to campus
Mississippi State offers new online communication/public relations degree
Video
Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance
Video
Mississippi education board sets policies to resume in-person learning at schools
Video
MSDH to host one-stop shop event for back-to-school forms
Video
Parents concerned over sending kids back to school
Video
Mississippi State launches online ag, human science degrees
Video
Back-to-School Blast, vaccine clinic to be held in Jackson
Video
Southern Miss, Air University partner for Applied Science program
Video
Hattiesburg to host back to school COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Video
Trending Stories
Costco reverses plan to eliminate pandemic-era policy for shoppers
573 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi
Dr. Fauci says masks should stay on in the classroom
Video
City of Jackson to host Back-to-School Celebration
Two Hinds County supervisors accuse board president of mishandling taxpayer money
Video